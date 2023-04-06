In What Direction Will V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) was $21.74 for the day, down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5211180 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 149,786 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of VFC for $400,305 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dorer Benno O, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $58.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.39.

Shares Statistics:

VFC traded an average of 8.64M shares per day over the past three months and 6.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 15.44M, compared to 23.88M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.01, VFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.34B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.