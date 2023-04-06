In What Direction Will Xponential Fitness Inc.’s (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) was $29.42 for the day, down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $31.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833298 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPOF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Geisler Anthony sold 38,535 shares for $31.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,196,126 led to the insider holds 766,179 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 69,255 shares of XPOF for $2,169,675 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 804,714 shares after completing the transaction at $31.33 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Geisler Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 66,200 shares for $30.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,003,212 and left with 873,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $31.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05.

Shares Statistics:

XPOF traded an average of 567.35K shares per day over the past three months and 576.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.54M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.5M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.37M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.08M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301M and the low estimate is $272.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.