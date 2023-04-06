Invest in Baker Hughes Company (BKR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at $29.04 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $29.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5245865 shares were traded. BKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $43.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares for $30.93 per share. The transaction valued at 303,454 led to the insider holds 59,463 shares of the business.

BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of BKR for $284,519 on Dec 30. The EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip now owns 20,474 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BORRAS MARIA C, who serves as the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of the company, sold 54,000 shares for $29.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,588,680 and left with 20,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $38.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKR traded on average about 6.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.63% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.77M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 21.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BKR is 0.76, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.67B to a low estimate of $5.36B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $4.83B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $6B, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.77B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.11B and the low estimate is $25.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.