Invest in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $62.50 in the prior trading day, Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) closed at $61.74, down -1.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520185 shares were traded. DCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $56 from $54 previously.

On June 26, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Owens James sold 10,800 shares for $66.08 per share. The transaction valued at 713,664 led to the insider holds 14,378 shares of the business.

OBERTON WILLARD D sold 8,400 shares of DCI for $551,376 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 25,869 shares after completing the transaction at $65.64 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SCALF THOMAS R, who serves as the President of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $61.00 each. As a result, the insider received 274,500 and left with 26,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.10B and an Enterprise Value of 6.56B. As of this moment, Donaldson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCI has reached a high of $66.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 414.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 858.33k with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.84, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for DCI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $868.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $878.6M to a low estimate of $862.9M. As of the current estimate, Donaldson Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $853.2M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $897.33M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $905.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $886.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.31B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.