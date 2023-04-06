Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.38, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $82.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802686 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On February 02, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when MARCHISOTTO KORY sold 28,775 shares for $69.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,173 led to the insider holds 143,885 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 69,703 shares of ELF for $5,051,212 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 286,964 shares after completing the transaction at $72.47 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,672 shares for $72.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,208,221 and left with 322,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $83.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELF traded 975.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 882.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $156.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.74M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 48.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $150M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $48.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 40.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $601.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.