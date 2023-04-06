Investing in General Motors Company (GM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $35.09 down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $35.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10944292 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Motors Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On January 30, 2023, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares for $42.65 per share. The transaction valued at 671,439 led to the insider holds 71,209 shares of the business.

Carlisle Stephen K. sold 18,000 shares of GM for $755,460 on Feb 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 46,170 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Carlisle Stephen K., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,181 and left with 64,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 51.16B and an Enterprise Value of 135.52B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GM has traded an average of 15.50M shares per day and 11.46M over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 30.16M, compared to 20.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GM is 0.36, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.08B to a low estimate of $36.4B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.98B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.21B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.02B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.38B and the low estimate is $149.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.