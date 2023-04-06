Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) closed at $337.06 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $347.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505193 shares were traded. MLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $345.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $334.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $428 from $420 previously.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $375 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when COLE SUE W sold 1,685 shares for $355.61 per share. The transaction valued at 599,196 led to the insider holds 21,155 shares of the business.

Mohr John P sold 0 shares of MLM for $144 on Jun 10. The SVP – CIO now owns 14,826 shares after completing the transaction at $321.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Martin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLM has reached a high of $387.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $284.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 351.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLM has traded an average of 387.52K shares per day and 396.37k over the past ten days. A total of 62.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MLM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MLM is 2.64, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.9 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.16. EPS for the following year is $14.8, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.47 and $13.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.