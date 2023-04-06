Investing in Morgan Stanley (MS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $83.82 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $84.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6043844 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Morgan Stanley’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 46,226 shares for $98.45 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,950 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 24,556 shares of MS for $2,412,099 on Feb 13. The Co-President/Head of WM now owns 190,440 shares after completing the transaction at $98.23 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A, who serves as the Head of Investment Management of the company, sold 8,077 shares for $96.54 each. As a result, the insider received 779,726 and left with 315,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MS has traded an average of 8.01M shares per day and 6.73M over the past ten days. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 19.32M with a Short Ratio of 19.32M, compared to 17.94M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MS is 3.10, from 1.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 47.50% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.1. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $6.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.85B to a low estimate of $12.44B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $14.8B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.12B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.28B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.86B and the low estimate is $53.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.