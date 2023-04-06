Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) closed at $53.53 in the last session, up 1.50% from day before closing price of $52.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8281640 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Gaspar Clay M bought 20,000 shares for $49.98 per share. The transaction valued at 999,600 led to the insider holds 477,032 shares of the business.

Muncrief Richard E bought 7,500 shares of DVN for $377,250 on Mar 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,762,038 shares after completing the transaction at $50.30 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Muncrief Richard E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $53.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 265,000 and bolstered with 1,978,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $76.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVN traded on average about 10.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 648.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.71M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.95M, compared to 10.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DVN is 5.06, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 56.50% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.03 and $8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 28 analysts recommending between $11.09 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.27B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.26B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.21B, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.34B and the low estimate is $12.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.