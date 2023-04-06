Is Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $145.07 in the prior trading day, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed at $142.89, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674215 shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On April 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $160.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares for $143.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009,644 led to the insider holds 73,878 shares of the business.

Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of DOV for $277,975 on Oct 24. The Vice President, Tax now owns 5,353 shares after completing the transaction at $126.18 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Malinas David J., who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, bought 350 shares for $139.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,804 and bolstered with 2,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $160.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 889.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 795.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DOV’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.01, compared to 2.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $8.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $9.79, with 18 analysts recommending between $10.16 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.4B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.