Is Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $3.86 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107990 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8091.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SVM traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 551.22k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.9M to a low estimate of $34.3M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.59M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.4M and the low estimate is $199M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.