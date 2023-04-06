Is this a Prime Time To acquire Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock

The price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $5.59 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3367658 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQX traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 305.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.59M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.69% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.65M, compared to 11.57M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $956M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.