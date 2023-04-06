Is this a Prime Time To acquire The Timken Company (TKR) stock

After finishing at $77.58 in the prior trading day, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) closed at $74.97, down -3.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817179 shares were traded. TKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $87 from $71 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on February 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Kyle Richard G sold 24,841 shares for $85.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,135,581 led to the insider holds 383,082 shares of the business.

Kyle Richard G sold 23,859 shares of TKR for $2,039,944 on Feb 21. The President and CEO now owns 383,082 shares after completing the transaction at $85.50 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Fracassa Philip D., who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 19,451 shares for $85.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,668,312 and left with 98,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $89.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 612.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 479.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 846.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 908.97k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.23, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 22.20% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 10 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, The Timken Company’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.5B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.