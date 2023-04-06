Is this a Prime Time To acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) stock

The price of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) closed at $98.88 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $97.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3082346 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WWE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $97.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WWE traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Shares short for WWE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 8.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.07% and a Short% of Float of 34.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WWE is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $292.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $307M to a low estimate of $284.2M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.4M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.16M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.