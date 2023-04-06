Is U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $7.07 in the prior trading day, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) closed at $5.74, down -18.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502107 shares were traded. USAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USAU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 28, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY bought 10,000 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 36,411 led to the insider holds 310,561 shares of the business.

NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY bought 7,396 shares of USAU for $27,255 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 300,561 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,482 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,403 and bolstered with 293,165 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAU has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 67.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 320.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 11.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for USAU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 2.1k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$1.32.