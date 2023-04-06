It’s a good day to be an Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shareholder

In the latest session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $9.01 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $8.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4726449 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clarivate Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,048,110 led to the insider holds 737,898 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of CLVT for $591,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 259,396 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Snyder Andrew Miles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 208,333 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,418,746 and bolstered with 208,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $17.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLVT has traded an average of 6.39M shares per day and 4.72M over the past ten days. A total of 674.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 31.83M with a Short Ratio of 27.76M, compared to 36.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $650.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $673.31M to a low estimate of $631.8M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $560.7M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $624.47M, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $615.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.