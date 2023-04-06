It’s a good day to be an Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock clocked out at $15.34, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $15.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3015184 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998,913 led to the insider holds 1,100,451 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $44.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNO traded 4.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.20M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.07M with a Short Ratio of 16.02M, compared to 21.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.25, VNO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $451.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.07M to a low estimate of $444.34M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $442.13M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $452.25M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.