It’s an appealing income play to consider Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

The price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed at $5.50 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137559 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FATE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MENDLEIN JOHN bought 36,631 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 198,906 led to the insider holds 282,770 shares of the business.

MENDLEIN JOHN bought 88,048 shares of FATE for $499,232 on Jan 11. The Director now owns 246,139 shares after completing the transaction at $5.67 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 45,907 shares for $5.24 each. As a result, the insider received 240,553 and left with 385,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $43.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FATE traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 21.58M, compared to 22.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.76% and a Short% of Float of 22.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.12, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$3.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.98M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 23.80% from the average estimate.