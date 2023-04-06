It’s an appealing income play to consider IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

After finishing at $50.03 in the prior trading day, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $49.40, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691590 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $46 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $46.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 02, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares for $47.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,561,866 led to the insider holds 157,084 shares of the business.

EISNER MICHAEL D bought 73,641 shares of IAC for $3,444,926 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 124,484 shares after completing the transaction at $46.78 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,758,351 and bolstered with 64,723,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $105.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 866.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.37M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.27 and -$14.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and -$5.63.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.