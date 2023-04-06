It’s an appealing income play to consider Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

After finishing at $7.89 in the prior trading day, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) closed at $7.59, down -3.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4639848 shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.51M. Shares short for TME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.47M with a Short Ratio of 21.22M, compared to 26.28M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $997.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $985.67M. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $923.16M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.