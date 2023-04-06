It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed the day trading at $1.83 down -13.27% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12666879 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.52 to $2.04.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.40 to $1.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9916.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LU traded about 15.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LU traded about 8.66M shares per day. A total of 2.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.01M with a Short Ratio of 24.01M, compared to 33.04M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

LU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 73.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -24.70% over than the figure of -$32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.51B and the low estimate is $6.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.