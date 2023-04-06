It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) stock

The closing price of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) was $32.08 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $32.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762025 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SQSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,518 led to the insider holds 691,682 shares of the business.

KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 28,446 shares of SQSP for $768,042 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 745,440 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, O’Connor Courtenay, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 504,475 and left with 38,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $33.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61.

Shares Statistics:

SQSP traded an average of 727.20K shares per day over the past three months and 646.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.06 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.6M to a low estimate of $232.64M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.76M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.98M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $957.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.97M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.