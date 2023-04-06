It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock

The closing price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) was $12.14 for the day, down -6.62% from the previous closing price of $13.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1275017 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

TPIC traded an average of 858.05K shares per day over the past three months and 879.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 3.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.86, while EPS last year was -$2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.09M to a low estimate of $404.58M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $389.46M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.69M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.