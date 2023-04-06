It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) closed the day trading at $194.21 down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $195.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2380773 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 114.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $210 from $191 previously.

On February 27, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $218 to $241.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $238 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,500 shares for $213.00 per share. The transaction valued at 532,500 led to the insider holds 39,080 shares of the business.

Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares of UNP for $259,799 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 1,380 shares after completing the transaction at $188.26 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Rocker Kenyatta G, who serves as the EVP MARKETING & SALES of the company, sold 4,018 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,004,500 and left with 41,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $259.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNP traded about 3.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNP traded about 3.49M shares per day. A total of 612.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 4.84M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

UNP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 5.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 45.20% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.06 and $10.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.57. EPS for the following year is $12.66, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $10.64.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.25B to a low estimate of $5.96B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.86B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.28B, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.02B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.88B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.74B and the low estimate is $24.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.