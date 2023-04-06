Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) closed the day trading at $31.51 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $31.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608665 shares were traded. LAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $30 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $30.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares for $36.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,783,110 led to the insider holds 50,258 shares of the business.

Stern Alexander F. sold 70,000 shares of LAZ for $2,470,300 on May 31. The President now owns 209,258 shares after completing the transaction at $35.29 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. As of this moment, Lazard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has reached a high of $43.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAZ traded about 712.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAZ traded about 601.69k shares per day. A total of 88.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 3.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

LAZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $611.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.49M to a low estimate of $589.9M. As of the current estimate, Lazard Ltd’s year-ago sales were $698.63M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.66M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $668.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $606.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.