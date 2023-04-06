MOS (The Mosaic Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, The Mosaic Company’s stock clocked out at $46.29, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $46.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4476211 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $43 from $45 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Ricard Corrine D., who serves as the Sr VP – Mosaic Fertilizantes of the company, sold 17,284 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,930 and left with 45,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $78.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOS traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 340.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 8.54M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, MOS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.94 and $10.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.46. EPS for the following year is $8.73, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.63 and $6.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $4.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.79B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.36B, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.97B and the low estimate is $13.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.