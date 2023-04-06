Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) was $39.00 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $38.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194674 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares for $43.50 per share. The transaction valued at 474,237 led to the insider holds 9,504 shares of the business.

Vaughan Paul D. sold 9,500 shares of MUR for $392,350 on Feb 06. The Vice President & Controller now owns 4,716 shares after completing the transaction at $41.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 each. As a result, the insider received 735,840 and left with 39,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.52.

Shares Statistics:

MUR traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 6.39M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, MUR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.64 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.26 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $989M to a low estimate of $724M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.96M, an estimated increase of 53.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.68M, a decrease of -14.60% less than the figure of $53.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $770M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.