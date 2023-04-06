NABL (N-able Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) closed at $12.96 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618873 shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of N-able Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On December 29, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.50.

On October 05, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on October 05, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when O’Brien Tim James sold 18,786 shares for $13.75 per share. The transaction valued at 258,308 led to the insider holds 531,235 shares of the business.

Colletti Frank sold 26,316 shares of NABL for $305,002 on Feb 27. The Exec VP, Worldwide Sales now owns 385,210 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, O’Brien Tim James, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,820 shares for $11.78 each. As a result, the insider received 103,900 and left with 550,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, N-able’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 140.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $13.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NABL has traded an average of 683.20K shares per day and 2.54M over the past ten days. A total of 180.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.58M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.44% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98M to a low estimate of $97.58M. As of the current estimate, N-able Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.86M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.42M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.51M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.77M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $464M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.