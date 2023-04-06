OSK (Oshkosh Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $78.50 in the prior trading day, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed at $76.45, down -2.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753012 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 577.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 979.01k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.48, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.28B and the low estimate is $7.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.