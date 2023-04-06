Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) was $10.87 for the day, up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $10.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19127634 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.03.

Shares Statistics:

PBR traded an average of 22.75M shares per day over the past three months and 18.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 43.04M with a Short Ratio of 31.05M, compared to 51.94M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, PBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 67.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.43B to a low estimate of $24.35B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $27.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.34B, a decrease of -27.00% less than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.38B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.22B, down -18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.09B and the low estimate is $70.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.