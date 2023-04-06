SHO (Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed at $9.52 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163416 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHO traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Shares short for SHO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 11.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SHO is 0.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $227.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239M to a low estimate of $200.71M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.89M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.38M, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $906.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $868.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.15M, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $956.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $868.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.