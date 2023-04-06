SLB (Schlumberger Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed at $50.70 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $50.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9045732 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $68 from $65 previously.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares for $44.77 per share. The transaction valued at 279,812 led to the insider holds 219,765 shares of the business.

Rennick Gavin sold 20,000 shares of SLB for $1,082,000 on Mar 08. The President New Energy now owns 64,393 shares after completing the transaction at $54.10 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kasibhatla Vijay, who serves as the Director, M&A of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $55.99 each. As a result, the insider received 895,920 and left with 49,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 63.63B and an Enterprise Value of 72.96B. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $59.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLB traded on average about 9.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.61M with a Short Ratio of 18.64M, compared to 21.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLB is 1.00, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $6.99B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.96B, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.92B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.52B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.1B and the low estimate is $30.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.