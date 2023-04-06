SU (Suncor Energy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Suncor Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.00, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $32.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4493094 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SU now has a Market Capitalization of 38.48B and an Enterprise Value of 48.43B. As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SU traded 4.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.85M with a Short Ratio of 37.73M, compared to 76.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02. The current Payout Ratio is 39.00% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.86 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $9.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.77B to a low estimate of $7.57B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.13B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.51B, a decrease of -21.80% less than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.97B and the low estimate is $21.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.