TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed the day trading at $124.49 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $126.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686087 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,827,800 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

Jenkins John S sold 2,674 shares of TEL for $336,516 on Nov 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $125.85 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kroeger Shadrak W, who serves as the Pres., Industrial Solutions of the company, sold 42,150 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,321,438 and left with 15,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $138.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEL traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEL traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 317.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

TEL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $7.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $7.16.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.43B and the low estimate is $16.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.