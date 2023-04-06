The name STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) closed at $50.32 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $51.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3778405 shares were traded. STM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $50.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on December 12, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STMicroelectronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $53.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STM has traded an average of 3.73M shares per day and 3.58M over the past ten days. A total of 904.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 660.10M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 6.55M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STM is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.23B to a low estimate of $3.86B. As of the current estimate, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2B, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19B and the low estimate is $16.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.