There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) can be one of them

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed the day trading at $11.74 down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861517 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DO traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DO traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 4.07M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $969.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.