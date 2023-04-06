There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) can be one of them

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) closed the day trading at $11.06 down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771834 shares were traded. TGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Keating Neal J bought 10,000 shares for $10.93 per share. The transaction valued at 109,300 led to the insider holds 29,933 shares of the business.

Crowley Daniel J bought 6,018 shares of TGI for $66,258 on Mar 13. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 694,959 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Crowley Daniel J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 3,982 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,917 and bolstered with 688,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $26.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGI traded about 981.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGI traded about 756.79k shares per day. A total of 65.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $347.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $369M to a low estimate of $326.2M. As of the current estimate, Triumph Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.65M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.46M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.