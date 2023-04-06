There is a good chance American International Group Inc. (AIG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) closed at $50.24 in the last session, up 0.74% from day before closing price of $49.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3467920 shares were traded. AIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $70 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,680,000,000 led to the insider holds 501,145,000 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, bought 720,000 shares of AIG for $18,000,000 on Sep 01. The 10% Owner now owns 720,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Fato Luciana, who serves as the EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $54.01 each. As a result, the insider received 918,170 and left with 45,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $65.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIG traded on average about 5.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 744.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 729.88M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 6.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIG is 1.28, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 9.90% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.56B to a low estimate of $11.05B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 231.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.49B, a decrease of -27.30% less than the figure of $231.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.33B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.61B, up 227.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.83B and the low estimate is $46.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.