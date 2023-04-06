There is a good chance Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $115.54 in the prior trading day, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) closed at $113.84, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115382 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $145 from $130 previously.

On January 27, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,312,500 led to the insider holds 202,332 shares of the business.

Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of RL for $2,220,000 on Jan 18. The President and CEO now owns 220,832 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $128.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 935.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 886.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Shares short for RL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 4.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.19 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $7.96.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.