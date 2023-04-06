There is a good chance Weibo Corporation (WB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $18.89 in the prior trading day, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $18.05, down -4.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194935 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.62.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $27.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.48.

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 7.12M on Feb 14, 2023.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.99.

13 analysts predict $455.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $484M to a low estimate of $438M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $616.29M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.85M, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.71M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.