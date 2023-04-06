There Is Still Room For Graco Inc. (GGG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) closed the day trading at $69.54 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $70.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799223 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 336.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when LOWE DAVID M sold 31,128 shares for $70.17 per share. The transaction valued at 2,184,252 led to the insider holds 601,770 shares of the business.

VAN SANT R WILLIAM sold 20,820 shares of GGG for $1,481,136 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $71.14 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Etchart Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $71.90 each. As a result, the insider received 431,400 and left with 31,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $73.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGG traded about 988.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGG traded about 854.38k shares per day. A total of 167.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.38M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

GGG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.87 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 30.80% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on May 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $501.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.5M to a low estimate of $486M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.29M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $555.37M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $561.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.