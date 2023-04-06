There Is Still Room For Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed the day trading at $159.91 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $162.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090153 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $165 from $155 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.Argus initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when WAYNE DONALD sold 3,956 shares for $162.85 per share. The transaction valued at 644,235 led to the insider holds 46,823 shares of the business.

WAYNE DONALD sold 23,214 shares of PWR for $3,799,652 on Mar 06. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 50,367 shares after completing the transaction at $163.68 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, WAYNE DONALD, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 14,476 shares for $162.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,357,996 and left with 49,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $168.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWR traded about 939.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWR traded about 860.36k shares per day. A total of 143.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.39M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

PWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.33B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.92B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.21B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $17.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.