There Is Still Room For Splunk Inc. (SPLK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) was $93.56 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $94.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476540 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,250 led to the insider holds 14,481 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $202,080 on Mar 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 115,907 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 each. As a result, the insider received 88,130 and left with 122,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $148.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.68.

Shares Statistics:

SPLK traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 8.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 37 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 34 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $901.12M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $807.64M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $846.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.73M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.