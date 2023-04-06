There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Paramount Global (PARA).

In the latest session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $21.00 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $21.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10829917 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paramount Global’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $24 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on December 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $38.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PARA has traded an average of 11.29M shares per day and 9.57M over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 89.72M with a Short Ratio of 89.72M, compared to 82.94M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PARA is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.43B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.25B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.01B and the low estimate is $29.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.