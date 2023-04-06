There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Summit Materials Inc. (SUM).

In the latest session, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) closed at $26.19 down -4.56% from its previous closing price of $27.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870223 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on January 13, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $34.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUM has traded an average of 661.58K shares per day and 567.39k over the past ten days. A total of 118.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.91M. Shares short for SUM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 7.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $599.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $636.6M to a low estimate of $523.3M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $596.67M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.23M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.