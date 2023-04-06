There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed the day trading at $13.89 down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $14.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19159069 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Raja Vasu sold 9,954 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 150,007 led to the insider holds 78,210 shares of the business.

Seymour David sold 74,614 shares of AAL for $1,195,727 on Jan 31. The EVP Chief Operating Officer now owns 398,371 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Raja Vasu, who serves as the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,775 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider received 176,806 and left with 54,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAL traded about 24.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAL traded about 16.51M shares per day. A total of 650.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $12.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.39B to a low estimate of $12.18B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9B, an estimated increase of 37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.89B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.74B and the low estimate is $51.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.