There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

The closing price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) was $73.16 for the day, up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $72.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3212069 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $90 from $104 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $100.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Will W Anthony sold 102,520 shares of CF for $11,293,800 on Aug 24. The President & CEO now owns 322,916 shares after completing the transaction at $110.16 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Bohn Christopher D, who serves as the Sr. VP and CFO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $110.84 each. As a result, the insider received 4,433,551 and left with 81,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.10.

Shares Statistics:

CF traded an average of 2.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, CF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.66 and a low estimate of $3.64, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.95, with high estimates of $5.29 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.09 and $15.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.64. EPS for the following year is $13.19, with 17 analysts recommending between $17.05 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.54B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -16.00% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54B, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.79B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.