There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TransUnion (TRU)

The closing price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) was $60.33 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $60.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243816 shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.78.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $91.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Skinner Todd C. sold 25,989 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,559,340 led to the insider holds 28,749 shares of the business.

RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 7,996 shares of TRU for $459,050 on Mar 24. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 31,535 shares after completing the transaction at $57.41 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who serves as the EVP – Operations of the company, sold 7,250 shares for $60.63 each. As a result, the insider received 439,604 and left with 24,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRU now has a Market Capitalization of 12.83B and an Enterprise Value of 18.37B. As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $101.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.44.

Shares Statistics:

TRU traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, TRU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $919.5M to a low estimate of $909.5M. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $921.3M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $966.47M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $948.81M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.54B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.