This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Denbury Inc. (DEN)

As of close of business last night, Denbury Inc.’s stock clocked out at $92.13, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $91.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766674 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.80.

To gain a deeper understanding of DEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9117.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 22, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $108.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87.75 to $103.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Jennings Nicole H. sold 618 shares for $78.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,730 led to the insider holds 60,443 shares of the business.

As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.10.

It appears that DEN traded 596.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 870.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Shares short for DEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.08%.

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $6.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $7.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.22 and $6.16.

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $395.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.52M to a low estimate of $381.3M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $361.9M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $384.17M, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $424.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358.08M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.