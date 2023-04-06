This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

As of close of business last night, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $7.82, up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3893988 shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Peel Hunt on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Add rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.94.

On February 28, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.60.

On February 09, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Dearlove Sir Richard Billing sold 147,000 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 977,771 led to the insider holds 133,615 shares of the business.

Franklin Roy A. sold 20,732 shares of KOS for $147,197 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 52,009 shares after completing the transaction at $7.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kosmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KOS traded 6.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 443.37M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.85M with a Short Ratio of 27.74M, compared to 20.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $530.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $534.61M to a low estimate of $527M. As of the current estimate, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $572.61M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.49M, a decrease of -14.50% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.